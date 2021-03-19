RSS To Reach Every Mandal in India in 3 Years: Manmohan Vaidya
Mamohan Vaidya said that the is “a growing curiosity among public to know the RSS”.
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Manmohan Vaidya said that the Sangh will reach every mandal in the country in the next three years. He was speaking at a media briefing organised as part of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the national level annual meet of the RSS which started in Bengaluru on Friday, 19 March.
Vaidya said, “The Sangh’s network has been expanding and in the next three years the RSS will reach every mandal in the country”. Vaidya who is one of the deputy general secretaries of the RSS also said, “There is a growing curiosity among the public to know the RSS”.
There has been an increase in the number of people “associating themselves with the Sangh”, he said.
Sangh is Growing Young
The joint general secretary also said that the Sangh’s young members have been growing in numbers. “Even those people who have not taken membership in the Sangh have been showing eagerness to work with the Sangh for societal change,” he said.
Keeping this in mind, the RSS wants to expand its Shakhas in the country, he added.
Out of the Sangh’s Shakhas 11 per cent alone are those of above 40-years of age. “This means that around 90 per cent of Shakhas are those of young people. Out of this, around 60 per cent Shakhas are those of students”.
About Ram Mandir construction Vadiya said, “Ram Mandir is not just a temple. It is a cultural symbol of India. People may believe or not believe in Ram but he has been recognised as a cultural symbol of India”.
RSS helped spread this message to a total of 5.45 lakh places in the country with the help of 20 lakh workers, he said.
The RSS has been tackling Covid-19 pandemic by providing relief to people in 92,656 places in the country, the deputy general secretary said. A total 5.60 lakh karyakartas of the organisation were pressed into action through Seva Bharati, the RSS’ welfare wing. After the lockdown 89 per cent of the RSS units or Shakhas have started functioning, Vaidya said.
