6L ‘Fraudulently Transferred’ From Ram Temple Trust Bank Account
An attempt to transfer around Rs 10 lakh with a third cheque was also made, but it was detected on time.
The Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against one person for allegedly fraudulently transferring Rs 6 lakh from the bank account of the Ram Mandir Trust through two fake cheques.
A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station on a complaint filed by the Trust’s secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai, a senior police official told PTI.
“We have seized the account in which the fund has been transferred. A police team has been sent to Lucknow and another team to Bombay as the account in which the money has been transferred is of Maharashtra,” Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI.
According to the FIR, Rs 2.5 lakh was fraudulently transferred from the Trust’s account on 1 September and Rs 3.5 lakh on 8 September through a second fake cheque.
The fraud came to light after the bank called the Trust to confirm if the Trust had issued a cheque of Rs 9.86 lakh for clearance.
Champat Rai in his complaint stated that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has crores of rupees in its bank account and it was earlier unaware that the funds were fraudulently transferred from the account, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
