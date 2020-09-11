6L ‘Fraudulently Transferred’ From Ram Temple Trust Bank Account  

According to the FIR, Rs 2.5 lakh was fraudulently transferred from the Trust’s account on 1 September and Rs 3.5 lakh on 8 September through a second fake cheque.

The fraud came to light after the bank called the Trust to confirm if the Trust had issued a cheque of Rs 9.86 lakh for clearance.

Champat Rai in his complaint stated that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has crores of rupees in its bank account and it was earlier unaware that the funds were fraudulently transferred from the account, reported PTI.