Five Years On, Rohith’s Friend Chooses Different Path to Same Goal

When Rohith Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of University of Hyderabad died by suicide on 17 January 2016, he triggered a countrywide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning. The protests, however, obscured the toll his demise took on those whose lives he had touched.

Unable to grieve while on a fight for justice, some of his close friends had at the time assumed an uneasy silence. While most of them returned to public life eventually, Vemula’s friend Chintagada Ramji avoided media queries and public appearances for five long years. A Dalit, Ramji was the president of Ambedkar Students Association of University of Hyderabad in 2016. The ASA was established in 1993.

Vemula had made a poignant mention of him in his end note with the immortal line “My birth is my fatal accident” : “I have to give some 40 thousand to Ramji. He never asked them back. But please pay that to him…”.