Hopes Ended, Grief Didn’t: Rohith’s Friends 4 Yrs After His Death

Rohith left behind a heart-wrenching suicide note which talked about the discrimination he had faced his entire life, and especially at the university. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room on 17 January 2016, triggering nationwide protests.

The Quint caught up with his friends, who said their lives and dreams have changed but their struggle for justice continues. Seshaiah Chemudugunta, Vijay Pedapudi and Sunkanna Velpula discussed life after Rohith’s death and how different life is four years hence.