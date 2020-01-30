‘Till We Meet Again...’: Rohith Vemula’s Mother on His Birthday
On his birth anniversary, Rohith Vemula’s mother, Radhika Vemula, on Thursday 30 January, remembered her son with a heartfelt message on twitter.
On his birth anniversary, Rohith Vemula's mother, Radhika Vemula, on Thursday 30 January, remembered her son with a heartfelt message on twitter.

‘Till We Meet Again...’: Rohith Vemula’s Mother on His Birthday

Rohith Vemula's mother, Radhika, on Thursday, 30 January, remembered her son on his birth anniversary. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her wish to see Rohith again.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Radhika said that living life without her son was 'hard.' Further, she expressed her wish to be able to see her son again, even if for a day.

"If we could visit stars even for a day, the pain would go away for a moment, maybe..," the tweet said.

“And there you remain, to walk with me throughout my life till we meet again. My son, Happy Birthday.”
Radhika Vemula

The post comes a day after Rohith's name was again in the news. Comedian Kunal Kamra posted a video confronting journalist Arnab Goswami in an aircraft, and asking him questions over his comments on Vemula during his primetime TV debate.

In the video, Kamra is seen confronting Goswami and calling him a 'coward' for shaming Radhika and her son over their caste during his show.

