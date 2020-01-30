‘Till We Meet Again...’: Rohith Vemula’s Mother on His Birthday
Rohith Vemula's mother, Radhika, on Thursday, 30 January, remembered her son on his birth anniversary. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her wish to see Rohith again.
In an emotional post on Twitter, Radhika said that living life without her son was 'hard.' Further, she expressed her wish to be able to see her son again, even if for a day.
"If we could visit stars even for a day, the pain would go away for a moment, maybe..," the tweet said.
The post comes a day after Rohith's name was again in the news. Comedian Kunal Kamra posted a video confronting journalist Arnab Goswami in an aircraft, and asking him questions over his comments on Vemula during his primetime TV debate.
In the video, Kamra is seen confronting Goswami and calling him a 'coward' for shaming Radhika and her son over their caste during his show.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )