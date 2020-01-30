‘Till We Meet Again...’: Rohith Vemula’s Mother on His Birthday

Rohith Vemula's mother, Radhika, on Thursday, 30 January, remembered her son on his birth anniversary. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her wish to see Rohith again.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Radhika said that living life without her son was 'hard.' Further, she expressed her wish to be able to see her son again, even if for a day.

"If we could visit stars even for a day, the pain would go away for a moment, maybe..," the tweet said.