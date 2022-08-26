GM Saroori, RS Chib, 4 Others Resign From Congress After Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit

GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad" on Friday, 26 August, reported news agency ANI.

"We, the 5 MLAs and ex-minsters, are resigning from the Congress party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Now, only the JKPC president will be left alone," the Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader GM Saroori was quoted as saying.

With a scathing attack on the Congress' central leadership, including party president Sonia Gandhi and its former chief Rahul Gandhi, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party earlier in the day.