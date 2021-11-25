'Rigorous Screening of Travellers': Centre Sounds Alert Over New COVID Variant

The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday, 25 November, issued an alert for the rigorous screening of travellers entering the country from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant has been detected.

In a letter addressed to the states and the Union territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated:

"lt has now been reported by NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) that multiple cases of a COVID-19 variant 8.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Honk Kong (1 case). This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel."