Right-Wing Mob Tries to Forcefully Enter Haryana Church Over Alleged Conversions
This comes amid increasing attacks on the Christian community.
Alleging religious conversion, a mob of right-wing groups and members of Hindu organisations tried to push their way inside a church in Haryana’s Rohtak on Thursday, 9 December, but were eventually stopped by the police.
This comes amid increasing attacks on the Christian community, as right-wing Hindu groups continue to allege religious conversion taking place.
While no complaint had been filed regarding conversion, Captain Manoj Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak said, “We received a complaint that something like this might be happening”, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the Associate Pastor of the Church informed that the police visited them last evening, notifying them about a possible demonstration.
The Associate Pastor was quoted as saying, "People come here out of devotion, just like any other place of worship... We never forced anyone to come here."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.