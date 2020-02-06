Right to Internet Not Fundamental: Govt in RS on Restrictions

Misconception about the right to Internet being a fundamental right needs to be cleared, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 6 February, emphasising that the country's security was equally important.

Communications, Information Technology, Electronics and Law and Justice Minister Prasad during the Question Hour said communication of ideas and views through Internet are part of fundamental right to speech and expressions.

"The Supreme Court...has clearly stated that no lawyer argued that right to Internet is a fundamental right...This kind of misconception needs to be corrected. What the Supreme Court has stated is that for communication of your ideas and views the use of Internet will also to be held a part of your fundamental right of speech and expression," Prasad said in reply to a query.