Retreat Event at Attari-Wagah Border to Be Held Without Spectators

"As per government guidelines, congregations are to be avoided. Hence visitors and spectators to the ceremony will not be entertained. The ceremony will be conducted without spectators," he said.

The daily military practice between India and Pakistan has been jointly followed since 1959.

The event is held every evening and national flags of India and Pakistan are lowered by the respective border guarding forces amid foot stomping gestures and patriotic music in presence of visitors on both sides of the border.