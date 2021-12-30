Retired Indian Army Soldier Booked For Hate Speech: Who is Digendra Kumar?

The Pune Police on Tuesday, 28 December, booked six men, including 'godman' Kalicharan Maharaj and Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote in a suo-moto case against communally-charged hate speeches during an event in the city on 19 December.

The speeches, reportedly made with a targeted attempt to malign Muslim and Christian communities, were cited in the FIR filed under Sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings) and 505 (2) (false statement, rumour made in place of worship with intent to create enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), news agency PTI reported.