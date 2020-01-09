Over 100 Retired Bureaucrats Say ‘India Doesn’t Need NPR-CAA’

Citing grave reservations about the constitutional validity of CAA, over 100 retired bureaucrats on Thursday, 9 January, wrote an open letter to the people saying that both the NPR and the NRIC are "unnecessary and wasteful exercises", which will cause hardship to the public at large.

The bureaucrats, including former lieutenant governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, the then cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, urged fellow citizens to insist the central government to repeal relevant sections of the Citizenship Act, 1955, pertaining to the issue of national identity cards.