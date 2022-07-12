ADVERTISEMENT

Retail Inflation Eases to 7.01% in June Compared to 7.04% in May: Govt

Retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01 percent in June compared to 7.04 percent in May, as per government data.

(This article will be updated.)

