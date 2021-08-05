‘Let’s Respect Democracy’: Says CM Kejriwal After L-G Anil Baijal Holds Meeting

This also comes amid disagreement between Kejriwal and Baijal, after the Lt Governor rejected a panel of lawyers that the city government had picked for cases against farmers who are protesting the three farm laws.

Background

The Delhi NCT Bill, 2021, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on 24 March. President Ram Nath Kovind on 28 March, gave his assent to passing the Bill that accorded primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor over the elected government of Arvind Kejriwal.

The bill was passed amid the power tussle between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government over failing health infrastructure, like oxygen and medicine shortage, as the Union Territory had recorded a steep surge in COVID infections.