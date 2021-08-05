‘Let’s Respect Democracy’: Says CM Kejriwal After L-G Anil Baijal Holds Meeting
Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, "Avoid holding direct meetings with officers. Let’s respect democracy, sir.”
Delhi chief minister on Wednesday evening, 4 August, slammed Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for holding a meeting 'behind the back of the elected government' and asked him to 'respect democracy'.
Earlier, Baijal had tweeted photos of a COVID review meeting saying, “Reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and future preparedness with Chief Secretary, ACS (Home and Health), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), MD-DMRC and other officials concerned.”
Reacting to Baijal’s tweet, Kejriwal asserted, “It is against the Constitution and Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgement to hold such parallel meetings behind the back of elected government.”
He added, “We are a democracy. People have elected a Council of Ministers. If you have any questions, please ask your ministers. Avoid holding direct meetings with officers. Let’s respect democracy, sir.”
This also comes amid disagreement between Kejriwal and Baijal, after the Lt Governor rejected a panel of lawyers that the city government had picked for cases against farmers who are protesting the three farm laws.
Background
The Delhi NCT Bill, 2021, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on 24 March. President Ram Nath Kovind on 28 March, gave his assent to passing the Bill that accorded primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor over the elected government of Arvind Kejriwal.
The bill was passed amid the power tussle between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government over failing health infrastructure, like oxygen and medicine shortage, as the Union Territory had recorded a steep surge in COVID infections.
