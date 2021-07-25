Respect Democracy: Kejriwal, as L-G Rejects Lawyers Picked for Farmers' Cases

AAP's cabinet had decided on a team of lawyers to fight as public prosecutors for cases filed against the protesting farmers over the violence and vandalism that took place on 26 January, when parts of a rally organised by them strayed off the pre-decided routes.

Meanwhile, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on 22 July, agitated at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, pressing their demand for the scrapping of the laws. A kisan sansad (farmers' Parliament) was also organised at Jantar Mantar. According to Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, it 'was completely disciplined and orderly', even as the Delhi Police, they claimed, attempted to 'stifle democracy'.

(With inputs from NDTV.)