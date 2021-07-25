Respect Democracy: Kejriwal, as L-G Rejects Lawyers Picked for Farmers' Cases
Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his disdain at the Lieutenant Governor's decision on Saturday, 24 July.
After Lieutenant Governer Anil Baijal rejected a panel of lawyers that the city government had picked for cases against farmers who are protesting the three farm laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked on the decision, calling it "an insult to the people of Delhi" on Saturday, 24 July.
Asking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to respect democracy, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi adding that the people of Delhi had chosen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to lead them by a historic majority.
Rejecting the panel of lawyers made by the Delhi Government, Lt Governor Baijal approved a team selected by the Delhi Police, which would report to the Centre's BJP-led government, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
AAP's cabinet had decided on a team of lawyers to fight as public prosecutors for cases filed against the protesting farmers over the violence and vandalism that took place on 26 January, when parts of a rally organised by them strayed off the pre-decided routes.
Meanwhile, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on 22 July, agitated at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, pressing their demand for the scrapping of the laws. A kisan sansad (farmers' Parliament) was also organised at Jantar Mantar. According to Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, it 'was completely disciplined and orderly', even as the Delhi Police, they claimed, attempted to 'stifle democracy'.
