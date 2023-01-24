At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured After Residential Building Collapses in Lucknow

At least three people have died and several are feared to be trapped after a residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Tuesday, 24 January.

The police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reached the spot and said that "building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel present at the spot, rescue operation underway."