At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured After Residential Building Collapses in Lucknow
The police and NDRF team have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.
At least three people have died and several are feared to be trapped after a residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Tuesday, 24 January.
The police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reached the spot and said that "building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel present at the spot, rescue operation underway."
"CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrate and senior police officers, SDRF, NDRF teams to conduct rescue operation on the spot. Many hospitals were also instructed to remain alert," UP's chief minister office tweeted.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.