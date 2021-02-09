R-Day Violence: SC Stays Arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai & Others 

A similar FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal against the Congress MP and the senior journalists for posting “defamatory, false and instigating” tweets, which falsely accused the Delhi Police of murdering of a person. Three other FIRs have also been filed in MP.

They were later booked by both the Delhi and Gurugram Police as well. The case had been registered under Sections 124 A, 153 A, 153 B, 505 (2), and 120 B with charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy, and promoting enmity under the Indian Penal Code.

Violence had erupted in various parts of Delhi on 26 January during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)