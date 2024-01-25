ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Republic Day Parade 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

Republic Day Parade 2024: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year as it commemorates the adoption of Indian Constitution in 1950. A huge Republic Day parade will take place along the Rajpath, officially named Kartavya Path in capital city Delhi. The parade will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.

Every year, Indians across the country witness the Republic Day Parade to feel the rush of patriotism. Waving of national flags and singing of national anthem reminds everyone to honour the constitutional rights and contribute in the development of the country. If you want to witness the iconic Republic Day 2024 Parade, here are all the important details that you must know about this grand occasion.

Also Read

Republic Day 2024: History, Significance and Celebration

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When Will the Republic Day Parade 2024 Take Place?

The iconic Republic Day Parade will take place on Friday, 26 January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the Republic Day Parade 2024 Take Place?

The Republic Day Parade will take place along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Also Read

Happy Republic Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, and Quotes To Share on 26 January

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At What Time Will the Republic Day Parade 2024 Start?

The 75th Republic Day Parade will begin at 9:30 am. People can witness it from 10 am onwards.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India.
ADVERTISEMENT

What is the Theme of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The theme of Republic Day Parade 2024 is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka',

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Will be the Distance of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The Republic Day Parade distance will be 5 kms.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Will be the Republic Day Parade Path?

The Republic Day Parade path will be from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Also Read

Republic Day Speech 2024: Best Speech & Essay Ideas for Students on 26 January

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The live streaming of Republic Day Parade 2024 will be available on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The live telecast of Republic Day Parade 2024 will be available on Doordarshan TV channel from 9:30 am onwards on 26 January 2024.

Also Read

Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts To Know About India's Republic Day Parade

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Republic Day Parade 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

Republic Day Parade 2024: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year as it commemorates the adoption of Indian Constitution in 1950. A huge Republic Day parade will take place along the Rajpath, officially named Kartavya Path in capital city Delhi. The parade will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.

Every year, Indians across the country witness the Republic Day Parade to feel the rush of patriotism. Waving of national flags and singing of national anthem reminds everyone to honour the constitutional rights and contribute in the development of the country. If you want to witness the iconic Republic Day 2024 Parade, here are all the important details that you must know about this grand occasion.

Also Read

Republic Day 2024: History, Significance and Celebration

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When Will the Republic Day Parade 2024 Take Place?

The iconic Republic Day Parade will take place on Friday, 26 January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the Republic Day Parade 2024 Take Place?

The Republic Day Parade will take place along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Also Read

Happy Republic Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, and Quotes To Share on 26 January

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At What Time Will the Republic Day Parade 2024 Start?

The 75th Republic Day Parade will begin at 9:30 am. People can witness it from 10 am onwards.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India.
ADVERTISEMENT

What is the Theme of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The theme of Republic Day Parade 2024 is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka',

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Will be the Distance of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The Republic Day Parade distance will be 5 kms.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Will be the Republic Day Parade Path?

The Republic Day Parade path will be from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Also Read

Republic Day Speech 2024: Best Speech & Essay Ideas for Students on 26 January

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The live streaming of Republic Day Parade 2024 will be available on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Republic Day Parade 2024?

The live telecast of Republic Day Parade 2024 will be available on Doordarshan TV channel from 9:30 am onwards on 26 January 2024.

Also Read

Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts To Know About India's Republic Day Parade

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×