Republic Day Parade 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year as it commemorates the adoption of Indian Constitution in 1950. A huge Republic Day parade will take place along the Rajpath, officially named Kartavya Path in capital city Delhi. The parade will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.

Every year, Indians across the country witness the Republic Day Parade to feel the rush of patriotism. Waving of national flags and singing of national anthem reminds everyone to honour the constitutional rights and contribute in the development of the country. If you want to witness the iconic Republic Day 2024 Parade, here are all the important details that you must know about this grand occasion.