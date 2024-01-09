Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets: How To Book Online at aamantran.mod.gov.in

Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024, and it is a moment of honour and pride for every Indian. Every year, the people of India observe the Republic Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. What makes the occasion even more special is the Republic Day Parade along the iconic Rajpath or Kartayva Path.
Commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, the Republic Day Parade 2024 will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.
Every year, Indians across the country witness the Republic Day Parade to feel the rush of patriotism. Waving of national flags and singing of national anthem reminds everyone to honour the constitutional rights and contribute in the development of the country. If you want to witness the iconic Republic Day Parade 2024, here are all the important details that you must know about this grand occasion.
The upcoming Republic Day will be a colourful tapestry showcasing India's cultural diversity and military grandeur. The Indian Army men will march on Kartavya Path, with and without armoured vehicles, and there will be an amazing display of fighter jets in the sky. Besides this, there will be cultural folk dance performances and colourful tableaux from different states to pay homage to India's rich culture and heritage.
When Will the Republic Day 2024 Parade Take Place?
The 75th Republic Day Parade will take place on Friday, 26 January 2024.
Where Will the Republic Day 2024 Parade Take Place?
The 75th Republic Day Parade will take place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
At What Time Will the Republic Day 2024 Parade Begin?
The 75th Republic Day Parade will begin at 9:30 am. People can witness it from 10 am onwards.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Ticket Prices
The following are the prices of Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets.
Reserved Tickets: These tickets will cost you Rs 500 per person on separate valid government IDs like Aadhaar Card, Passport, and PAN. Reserved tickets are usually limited, so you must book them as early as possible. You can enjoy the best view of Republic Day Parade through reserved tickets.
Unreserved Tickets: You can book these tickets easily, and one valid ID can be used for booking two tickets together. The price of these tickets is Rs 100 per person. You can enjoy the best view after booking these tickets.
Unreserved Tickets: These tickets cost you Rs 20 per person, and are readily available for booking. However, you can enjoy a limited view with these tickets.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Ticket Online: How and Where To Book?
Follow the steps below to book the Republic Day 2024 Parade tickets online.
Go to the Invitation Management System (IMS) or visit aamantran.mod.gov.in.
Login to the portal using your personal details or register yourself if you don't have an account.
If you have an account already, you will be asked for a registered mobile number to receive an OTP.
Submit the OTP.
Enter all the required personal details like name, date of birth, and address followed by captcha verification.
Select 'Republic Day Parade' in the given option.
Complete the online payment.
Download the Republic Day 2024 Parade ticket.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Ticket Offline: When and Where To Book?
For booking Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets offline, it is mandatory to show a valid photo ID like Aadhaar, PAN, and Passport. Following are the places from where you can book the Republic Day 2024 Parade tickets via offline mode.
All the official counters of Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC).
Government of India Tourist office in Janpath, Departmental Sale Counters, Parliament House Reception office.
Ticket counters at booths at Parliament House, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, and Pragati Maidan.
