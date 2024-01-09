Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets: How To Book Online at aamantran.mod.gov.in

Republic Day 2024 Parade Tickets: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024, and it is a moment of honour and pride for every Indian. Every year, the people of India observe the Republic Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. What makes the occasion even more special is the Republic Day Parade along the iconic Rajpath or Kartayva Path.

Commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, the Republic Day Parade 2024 will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.

Every year, Indians across the country witness the Republic Day Parade to feel the rush of patriotism. Waving of national flags and singing of national anthem reminds everyone to honour the constitutional rights and contribute in the development of the country. If you want to witness the iconic Republic Day Parade 2024, here are all the important details that you must know about this grand occasion.