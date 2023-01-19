Quiz: Who Was Called The Father of The Constitution of India?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #9.
Dubbed the Father of the Indian Constitution, X was born in India and graduated from Elphinstone High School, Bombay. He would then go on to study in New York City and London. Who is X?
Option number 2: Dr. BR Ambedkar.
Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.
After finishing his schooling from Bombay, he would go on to study at Columbia University in New York and at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), before returning to India.
He opposed the caste system in India and sought to rid India of it.
