Quiz: Which Act Did The Constitution of India Replace When It Came Into Effect?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #8.
The Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, replacing the previous law of the land enacted under British rule. Which Act did it replace?
Option number 2: The Government of India Act, 1935.
The act was India's governing document till the Constitution took effect in 1950. The Constitution's implementation took India from a Dominion to a Republic, in 1950.
