Quiz: Which of These Countries Does India’s Constitution Not Borrow From?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #5.
The Indian Constitution borrows many of its tenets from the constitutions of other countries. Which of these countries does India's Constitution NOT borrow from?
Here are your options.
Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.
All set? Okay, time for the right answer.
And the Correct Answer Is…
Option number 1: China.
The Constitution of India borrows features from many different constitutions.
These include the concurrent list and the joint-sitting of the Houses of Parliament from the Constitution of Australia, the Directive Principles of State Policy from Ireland, and the power to appoint state governors at the Centre, from Canada.
But, China is not one of the countries that India's Constitution has borrowed from.
Happy quizzing!
