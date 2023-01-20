Quiz: What Change Did The 42nd Amendment Bring To The Constitution of India?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #10.
The Preamble to the Constitution was amended in 1976. Which of the following changes did it introduce?
Here are your options.
Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.
All set? Okay, time for the right answer.
And the Correct Answer Is…
Option number 3: Addition of the words 'socialist' and 'secular'.
The words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were added to the Constitution in 1976, through the 42nd Amendment. The amendment also replaced the words "unity of the Nation" with "unity and integrity of the Nation". The 42nd amendment came during the Emergency imposed under Indira Gandhi.
Happy quizzing!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.