ADVERTISEMENT

Quiz: What Change Did The 42nd Amendment Bring To The Constitution of India?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Quiz: What Change Did The 42nd Amendment Bring To The Constitution of India?
i
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.

What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?

So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #10.

The Preamble to the Constitution was amended in 1976. Which of the following changes did it introduce?

Here are your options.

(Photo: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.

All set? Okay, time for the right answer.

And the Correct Answer Is…

Option number 3: Addition of the words 'socialist' and 'secular'.

The words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were added to the Constitution in 1976, through the 42nd Amendment. The amendment also replaced the words "unity of the Nation" with "unity and integrity of the Nation". The 42nd amendment came during the Emergency imposed under Indira Gandhi.

The Preamble of the Constitution of India before 1976 di not include the words 'socialist' and 'secular'.

(Photo Courtesy: The Indian Constitution) 

Also Read

Quiz: Which Act Did The Constitution of India Replace When It Came Into Effect?

Quiz: Which Act Did The Constitution of India Replace When It Came Into Effect?
ADVERTISEMENT

Come back to The Quint every morning for the latest question from our Know Your Constitution quiz! And play it here through the interactive reels on our Instagram handle as well.

Happy quizzing!
Also Read

Why are Judiciary & Executive Separate? This Happened in Constituent Assembly...

Why are Judiciary & Executive Separate? This Happened in Constituent Assembly...

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×