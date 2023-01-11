Quiz: What Did BR Ambedkar Call ‘The Heart and Soul’ of the Indian Constitution?
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #1.
Based on the Latin phrase “Ubi Jus Ibi Remedium”, this is often called the greatest safeguard to fundamental rights, and a right to all other rights. Dr. Ambedkar called this "the heart and soul" of the Constitution of India. What are we talking about?
Option number 4: Article 32, right to constitutional remedies.
It gives citizens of India the power to directly approach the Supreme Court of India if their fundamental rights have been violated.
