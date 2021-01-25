Republic Day 2021: Awards to be Given on 26 January

Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will be muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence personnel, police and children are also felicitated on Republic Day. Soldiers who have performed outstanding deeds of bravery and selfless sacrifice are awarded the bravery medals, Param Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra. Children are honored with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.