BJP MP Asks Adityanath To Rename Farrukhabad District as Panchal Nagar

Rajput said, “The capital of King Drupad was Kampil, which is located in the district and where Draupadi’s ‘swayamvar’ had taken place,” news agency PTI reported.

Stating that the history of Farrukhabad is very rich since the age of Puranas, he said, “The Army of King Drupad used to reside in the Cantonment area. Today, there are two regimental centres–Rajput Regiment and Sikh LI.”