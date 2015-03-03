Rediscover Jamsetji Tata: The Man Who Built TISCO & The Taj Hotel

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was born on 3 March, 1839, in Navsari, a small town in Gujarat, into a family of Parsi priests. He was broad built, his voice gravelly.

Jamsetji was well read. His day began with an early morning walk, followed by breakfast at 9 am. He would spend the next couple of hours studying and reading.

At noon he would leave for work in his horse carriage to the Navsari Building in Bombay. At 6 pm he would leave for one of his clubs. Needless to say, the man who went on to build the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, loved good food.

After dinner, he would retire to the library to read and contemplate.