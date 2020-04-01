Avoidable Deaths? Remembering the Lives Lost in the Lockdown

Gangaram Yelenge, a 62-year-old resident of Surat, had been vomiting and coughing. On 27 March, his son took him in an ambulance to the New Civil Hospital in the city.

The doctors examined Gangaram and diagnosed that his liver was swollen due to some infection, reported The Indian Express. After buying the requisite medicines, father and son left the hospital together at around 5 pm.

But there was no vehicle that they could find since the lockdown was underway. And so, they began to walk home. After walking for around 8 long kilometres and almost reaching his house, 62-year-old Gangaram suddenly fell unconscious.

He was taken back to the same New Civil Hospital, only to be declared “brought dead”.