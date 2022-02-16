Remembering T Kumar: Photojournalist, Mentor, Friend, and a Favourite

“Usually, when we went for a story, we worked in perfect sync. We knew everything about each other and so we quickly did our work. We even spent weekends together at the Press Club or office. We had been facing financial issues for over 13 years and he had shared a lot about how he felt strained, especially in the past five years," he added. But Vanamali was unaware of the debt that was piling on.



The workers’ union has demanded that UNI pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family immediately and clear all his legal dues within a week. Vanamali explained that Kumar’s wife had met with an accident a few months ago and Kumar had applied for an amount of at least one lakh against his pending dues for her treatment. However he was sent a meagre sum of Rs 25,000 only. Kumar's daughter's engagement was scheduled to be solemnised next week and it is learnt that he had applied for five lakh rupees for the same, but the management had not responded.

Vanamali explained to The Quint that they were receiving the salary dues from 2017, only now.