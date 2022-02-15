Senior UNI Journo Dies by Suicide in TN; Agency Hadn't Paid Salaries for Years

T Kumar, a senior photojournalist and Tamil Nadu bureau head of news agency United News of India (UNI), died by suicide in the Chennai office on Sunday, 13 February, allegedly because of financial issues. It is being alleged that the agency had not been paying proper salary to Kumar for 60 months.

The 56-year-old, who was working with UNI since the past three decades, is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

UNI All India Employees Front has since released a statement demanding that the death of the journalist be thoroughly investigated.