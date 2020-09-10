RIL Becomes First Indian Company to Hit $210 Billion Market Cap

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has entered the top 40 of the world's most valuable firms and becomes the first Indian company to cross $210 billion in market capitalisation intra-day.

At this market valuation, Reliance Industries is now the world's 40th most valuable firm ahead of the likes of Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, SAP, Oracle, Pfizer and Novartis. Reliance Industries is now among Asia's top 10 most valuable companies.