Red Fort Violence Accused Lakha Sidhana Spotted at Rally in Punjab

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is on the run after being wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the case over the violence at Red Fort on 26 January, was spotted at a farmers’ rally in Bathinda’s Mehraj on Tuesday, 23 February, reported Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, who is an accused in one of the cases filed over the violence in Delhi during the Republic Day farmers’ tractor rally.