Red Fort: In Video, Cops Jump Into Pit to Escape Agitating Farmers

A shocking video of protesting farmers clashing with the police, on Tuesday, 26 January, at the Red Forth complex, has emerged.

In the video, the protesters can be seen thrashing the police – many of who, in a bid to save themselves, jumped off the edge of a railing into a grassy pit below. However, some remained on the elevated platform and attempted to dodge the lathi charge.

It is a scene of utter chaos, with the police trying to escape the wrath of the protesting farmers. At some point towards the end of the video, the protesters can be seen breaking open a gate through which the police try to run out.

(Visuals may be disturbing to some viewers.)