‘Real Ayodhya’ Row: Nepal Man Tonsured in UP; Envoy Speaks to CM
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Nepal’s ambassador to India reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a Varanasi-based fringe group allegedly shaved the head of a Nepali citizen, wrote “Jai Shri Ram” on his scalp, forced him to raise “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, recorded a video of it and uploaded it on the internet.
CM Yogi Adityanath, according to a tweet later retweeted by ambassador Nilambar Acharya, has assured safety of Nepali nationals in his state.
As evident from the video, the man, sitting cross-legged, without a shirt on, was also asked to raise slogans that are pro-India and anti-Prime Minister KPS Oli.
According to The Hindu, the video was recorded and shared on Facebook by Arun Pathak, the convenor of Varanasi-based fringe group Vishwa Hindu Sena. Pathak also, reportedly encouraged his followers to do the same with other Nepalis in order to teach Oli a lesson.
The Varanasi police has reportedly registered an FIR against Arun Pathak under Sections 505(2) and 295 of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
This comes in the wake of a claim by Nepalese Prime Minister KPS Oli that the ‘real Ayodhya’ was Nepal. His foreign ministry had later issued a clarification stating that the intent of Oli’s remark was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments.
