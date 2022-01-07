Dharam Sansad: Muslim Cleric Calls For 'Sacrifice' to Protest Hate Speech in UP

Thousands of Muslims gathered on the call of the founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council Tauqeer Raza Khan for a 'Dharam Sansad' on Friday, 7 January, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, to offer “mass sacrifice” in protest against the hate speech delivered in the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’.

While addressing the crowd, Khan can be heard saying, "Aaj main sar pe kafan bandh ke aaya hoon (I’ve come here today with a shroud over my head.)”