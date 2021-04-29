Ready to Provide Support: China, Other Nations Offer Aid to India

After the United States and the United Kingdom among others pledged vital medical supplies and COVID-related aid to India, several other nations, including the bordering country China offered to help the subcontinent grapple with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Saturday, 24 April, had expressed the bordering nation’s support towards the Indian people. “We are willing to provide support at Indian's needs, and are keeping in touch with India for this. We have no doubt that the Indian people will defeat the virus at an early date (sic),” he wrote.

This comes even as Indo-China bilateral relations have been in a state of deterioration since April 2020, when Chinese troops transgressed the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Besides China, several other nations have also extended support to the severely COVID-hit region. Here is a list of nations who have done so.