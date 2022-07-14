'Is Truth Unparliamentary?' Opposition Condemns Parliament Order on Word Usage
A booklet released by the LS Secretariat has listed words like 'untrue' and 'corrupt' as unparliamentary.
Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, decried the Lok Sabha Secretariat directive listing out words that will be considered 'unparliamentary' in both Houses of Parliament, saying that all terms illustrating the realities of the Modi government have been restricted.
"All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary,’" wrote Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, a booklet released by the Secretariat on Wednesday, 13 July, listed words such as 'untrue,' 'corrupt,' and 'dictatorial' as 'unparliamentary.' However, the Rajya Sabha chairperson and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last say in expunging them.
Weighing in, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to ask, "Is truth unparliamentary?"
Reacting to the list, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted:
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, meanwhile, wrote in Hindi "Saheb knows his qualities quite well."
In another tweet in Hindi, the Congress said, "Who will be afraid of 'Jumlajeevi' – the one who has given jumlas. Who will be afraid of the word 'Jaichand' – one who has betrayed the country. These words are not being banned in Parliament, PM Modi's fear is coming out."
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."
