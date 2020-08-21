RBI Releases National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025

As part of the exercise to prepare the the strategy paper, the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE) also conducted a survey to find out the status of financial literacy in India.

As per the survey, the percentage of population above the financial literacy threshold Is highest in Western India that houses the two major stock exchanges of the country while people in north East come a close second. Eastern and Central India still have to go a long way in updating their financial understanding.

Also, the salaried class in both the government and the private sector seems to understand financial products better than other segments.