Rubbing Male Organ Even Over Underpants Amounts to Rape: Meghalaya High Court

A trial court had, on 31 October 2018, sentenced the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and levied a Rs 25,000 fine.

The convict, however, had challenged the aforementioned order in the high court, asserting that if the victim was still wearing her underpants, he could not be accused of rape, reported news agency IANS.

The high court, while refusing to accept the claim, said, that it was evident that the 10-year-old victim, upon being medically examined, still showed injuries of assault.

"Since the victim was a minor and since the appellant confessed that he lost control over himself and committed the offence, the punishment awarded to the appellant herein does not appear to be out of place," the court further said.

(With inputs from IANS and LiveLaw.)