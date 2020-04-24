Ramzan, being one of the holiest of months in the Islamic Calendar, is one of the most revered and anticipated months in the lives of Muslims across the globe.As one of the Five Pillars of Islam, it is compulsory for most, however, there are exemptions for those who are unable to observe it.People exempted from fasting are as follows:Those with physical illnessIndividuals who are suffering from any form of physical sickness (temporary or permanent) and they feel that fasting would worsen their health, are exempt from fasting.Ramzan Sehr and Iftar Timings in IndiaMoreover, if an ill individual feels that fasting may hamper the recovery process or cause greater damage to the body, he or she is also exempt from fasting. However, common fatigue or difficulty during a fast does not fall under the category of acute sickness and does not excuse that individual from breaking his/her fast.Mental illnessIndividuals with mental difficulties or those who are suffering from any sort of mental illness, which affects their cognition as a whole, are not required to fast during Ramadan, or on any other occasion.TravellersPeople who are travelling are excused from fasting if they meet the following conditions:1. Their duration and distance of the journey should be such that it falls under the category where prayers are shortened.2. The intention of travel should not be to settle at the destination.3. The purpose of travel should not be sinful – in any way.Women during menstruationWomen who are going through their monthly period cycles are exempt from fasting. They may continue fasting once their cycle has ended completely.Women who are pregnant or breastfeedingWomen who are expecting, or are breastfeeding, are allowed to break their fast if they think that their child’s health is at risk.Old ageIndividuals facing senility and old age are essentially exempt from fasting. With old age comes weakness, terminal illnesses, loss of mental faculties and extreme fragility, hence, it is believed that people in their old-age are not required to fast at the cost of their health.Children who have not reached pubertyFasting is not obligatory for children that have not yet undergone puberty. Once they do, it becomes mandatory.