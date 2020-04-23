Ramzan 2020 Calendar: Daily Timings for Sehri and Iftar in India
The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called “Sehri” and conclude their fast with “Iftar”, an evening meal.
Muslims keep Roza during the month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (and hence to mankind).
The worshippers are not allowed to eat or drink anything throughout the day.
Ramzan 2020: Daily Timings for Sehri and Iftar in India
|Day
|Sehar
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Iftar
|Isha
|26, Sun
|4:20 AM
|12:19 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:54 PM
|8:18 PM
|27, Mon
|4:19 AM
|12:19 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:54 PM
|8:19 PM
|28, Tue
|4:18 AM
|12:19 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:55 PM
|8:20 PM
|29, Wed
|4:17 AM
|12:19 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:55 PM
|8:21 PM
|30, Thu
|4:15 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:56 PM
|8:21 PM
|01, Fri
|4:14 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:57 PM
|8:22 PM
|02, Sat
|4:13 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:53 PM
|6:57 PM
|8:23 PM
|03, Sun
|4:12 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|6:58 PM
|8:24 PM
|04, Mon
|4:11 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|6:58 PM
|8:25 PM
|05, Tue
|4:10 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|6:59 PM
|8:26 PM
|06, Wed
|4:09 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:00 PM
|8:26 PM
|07, Thu
|4:08 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:00 PM
|8:27 PM
|08, Fri
|4:07 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:01 PM
|8:28 PM
|09, Sat
|4:06 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:01 PM
|8:29 PM
|10, Sun
|4:05 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:02 PM
|8:30 PM
|11, Mon
|4:05 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:03 PM
|8:31 PM
|12, Tue
|4:04 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:03 PM
|8:32 PM
|13, Wed
|4:03 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:52 PM
|7:04 PM
|8:32 PM
|14, Thu
|4:02 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:04 PM
|8:33 PM
|15, Fri
|4:01 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:05 PM
|8:34 PM
|16, Sat
|4:00 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:06 PM
|8:35 PM
|17, Sun
|4:00 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:06 PM
|8:36 PM
|18, Mon
|3:59 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:07 PM
|8:37 PM
|19, Tue
|3:58 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:07 PM
|8:37 PM
|20, Wed
|3:57 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:08 PM
|8:38 PM
|21, Thu
|3:57 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:09 PM
|8:39 PM
|22, Fri
|3:56 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:09 PM
|8:40 PM
|23, Sat
|3:55 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:10 PM
|8:41 PM
|24, Sun
|3:55 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:10 PM
|8:41 PM
|25, Mon
|3:54 AM
|12:18 PM
|3:51 PM
|7:11 PM
|8:42 PM
Ramadan is concluded with the festival of Eid ul-Fitr, on the first day of the tenth month of Islamic lunar calendar, ie Shawwal.
People suffering from illness, or those who are travelling, as well as elderly people, pregnant women and women having their menstrual cycle do not have to keep the fast.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)