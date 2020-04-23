Ramzan 2020 Calendar: Daily Timings for Sehri and Iftar in India

The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called “Sehri” and conclude their fast with “Iftar”, an evening meal.

Muslims keep Roza during the month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (and hence to mankind).

The worshippers are not allowed to eat or drink anything throughout the day.