Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: 50 Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and Status
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Check our list of 50 best quotes, wishes, greetings, and messages.
Raksha Bandhan 2022 is just around the corner. On this festival day, sisters traditionally tie rakhis (bands) on the wrists of their brothers who, in turn, give them money or gifts as a token of their love. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in New Delhi and other parts of India on 11 and 12 August 2022. Make this Raksha Bandhan memorable by sharing some awesome wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings with your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan is observed annually in India, especially in the northern and western parts of the country. The festival commemorates the loving bond between a brother and sister. Sisters also apply mehendi on their hands as a part of the celebrations.
On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, siblings perform prayers (puja) with their family members. Sisters pray for the good health and longevity of their brothers.
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best 50 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, and Messages to Share With Your Siblings
On this year's Raksha Bandhan which falls on 11 August 2022, make your siblings feel special and loved by sharing our curated list of best 50 quotes, messages, greetings, and wishes.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Wishes
I will always be there for you whenever you need me. Sending you lots of love and good wishes! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!!
I have always confided in you and you have always given me the freedom to do so many amazing things in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!!
The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Rakhi Sister!!
You are the best gift I could have asked for. Let's celebrate our special bond this Rakhi and promise to protect each other always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
My little sister, I don't know where life will take me, but I promise you that you will always hold a special place in my heart. No one can ever replace that. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022.
Missing the fights and enormous love that we shared in our childhood days. I hope you have all the good things in life, brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Dear Brother, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best brother, and you mean the whole world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhai!!!
We might not be together on this Raksha Bandhan, but that doesn't change my love for you. I promise to always take care of you and protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan Didi!!
Happy Raksha Bandhan!! May you feel the power of God's protection and blessings from heaven always. I wish you all the love, luck, joy, and good health.
Dear brother, you mean the world to me and I wish you good health and longevity. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!!
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Quotes
"What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” – Esther M. Friesner, Nobody's Princess
"Sometimes I quarrelled with my brother and sisters, but I couldn't remember hating anyone for more than five minutes.” Gloria Whelan, Summer of the War
"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” – Jeffrey Kluger
“We shared parents, home, pets, celebrations, catastrophes, secrets. And the threads of our experience became so interwoven that we are linked. I can never be utterly lonely, knowing you share the planet.” – Pam Brown
“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb
“That's the way it is with firstborns. Mom and Dad may think they're in charge, but the firstborn knows better, and so does the youngest sibling.” – Kevin Leman
"To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were. We know each other’s hearts. We’ve shared private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs, and joys. We live outside the touch of time.” – Clara Ortega
"He’s my brother, my blood. He annoys the hell out of me most of the time, but when it comes right down to it I want to see him graduate from college and have little annoying mini-Alexes and mini-Brittanys running around in the future.” – Simone Elkeles, Rules of Attraction
"To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident, it is to have a soulmate for life." – Victoria Secunda
"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." –Marc Brown
“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother." Astrid Alauda
“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there." – Amy Li
"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." – Susan Scarf Merrell
"A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self." – Marian Sandmaier
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Messages
As the years go by, the love between a brother and sister multiplies with caring and sharing. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
You never say no, you never say that’s impossible, and you never say you can’t. That’s my bro, a superman who make things possible and who make paths smoother. I love you, Bro.
I am thankful to God to have the precious gift of a sister like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022.
Dear Brother, while tying this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness, and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
The only thing that brings tears in my eyes is missing your annoying laughter and love-filled fights. This rakhi, I am sending blessings your way!
No matter how old you grow, for me you will always remain my adorable little sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Dear sister, whenever you would need support or advice, I will always be there by your side. Happy Rakhi!
You are my best friend who has always been there for me. I know that whenever I need you, you will always be there for me. Thank you for all the love, care and support. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Sister you are like rose petals and brother is like the thorns. When a sister blooms beautifully, a brother is there is protect her so that no one plucks it. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to give my handsome brother good health, long life, the world of happiness, positivity, peace and all that he desires for. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lovely brother!!
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Greetings
I Pray for Your Success, Prosperity, and Long Life, Dear Brother. Sending Loads of Love and Best Wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!!
A very Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most annoying person of my life and strangely also the person I love the most. Happy Rakhi!
As We Grow, We May Gain and Lose Many Things in Life but I Want You to Know That I Will Forever Be There for You. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
I wish you were here with me, tying rakhi on my wrist and fighting with me for your gift. Miss you sister, Happy Raksha Bandhan!
You will always be on the top of my go-to person list if I have to find someone to annoy. I love you and Happy Raksha Bandhan!
It is amazing that we get to grow up together. You are as sweet as sugar. You are the best friend and wonderful brother a sister can ask for. Thank you, brother, for showering your abundant love on me and supporting me always. On this precious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless you with long life and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dearest brother!
Having an elder brother like you makes me feel safe in this cruel world. On this Raksha Bandhan, I pray for you to have a healthy and happy life!
Sending you a thread of love which will bind our heart and life and makes our bond of togetherness stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!!
Happy Raksha Bandhan to my leg-puller, my gatekeeper, and the only individual who knows every secret about me. Thank you for continually being there.
Share the above collection of Raksha Bandhan quotes, wishes, greetings, and messages with your siblings on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, keep them as your social media status to show your participation in the festival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.