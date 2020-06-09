President of Central Tibet Administration Dr Lobsang Sangay will be interviewed by the Indian government's news channel Rajya Sabha TV on Tuesday, 9 June.The interview will be conducted by Akhilesh Suman, the foreign affairs editor of the channel, and will be telecast on Tuesday at 10 pm, and on Wednesday at 11:30 am.The news was posted by the Deputy Director of Tibet Policy Institute, Tenzin Lekshay.The interview comes at a time when India and China have gone through several rounds of talks to reach a solution to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the past few weeks. The tensions between both forces have been high since personnel from the two sides clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh on 5 May.Sangay, in an interview to a news channel a few days ago, had stated that he thinks Tibet should be the answer to the border dispute and further lead to demilitarisation at the border.“Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are a part of India. Whenever we go to these places, permission from the Indian government is taken, hence since all these years, we have always sought peace,” he stated.Blaming China for the ongoing tensions, he had also added that the issue between India and China was triggered after China captured the Tibet area, which he said has put them in a fix too.Meanwhile, a top Chinese official said on Monday that China and India have agreed to work to maintain peace along the LAC and resolve the border standoff through talks while implementing the consensus reached between the two countries’ leadership that “differences” do not escalate into “disputes."Sangay is the 'Sikyong' – the Tibetan political leader democratically elected by the Tibetan diaspora in 2011 as the Head of the Central Tibetan Administration based in Dharamshala.‘Both Have Capacity to Resolve Issues’: China on Talks With India We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.