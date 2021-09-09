Rajnath, Gadkari Land on a Rajasthan Highway in Aircraft, Inaugurate Project
An official statement had said this is the first time a national highway will be used for emergency landing by IAF.
A C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria, landed at the Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on the national highway near Jalore in Rajasthan on Thursday, 9 September.
The union ministers inaugurated the facility on NH-925A at the Gandhav Bhakasar section in Barmer. Along with the IAF chief, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, was also present at the event.
An official statement earlier said this is the first time that a national highway will be used for emergency landing by IAF.
During the demonstration, the Sukhoi SU-30 MKI and the Jaguar aircraft also landed at the ELF on the highway.
'India Always Prepared To Defend Its Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty': Rajnath Singh
Speaking after the demonstration, Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying, "Having an emergency landing field so close to the international border shows that India is always prepared to defend its unity, integrity and sovereignty. It shows that India is capable to deal with any challenge."
The work for emergency landing field was completed in 19 months by GHV India Private Limited. Apart from this emergency landing field, three helipads of size have also been set up in Kundanpura, Singhania, and Bhakhasar villages as per the requirements of the air force and army, according to the official statement.
"This emergency landing field and the three helipads will not only be useful in the time of war but to carry out rescue and relief operations during any natural disaster... The National Highways Authority of India is preparing emergency landing fields at 20 locations and also constructing helipads at many locations. This is a great feat."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as quoted by ANI
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)
