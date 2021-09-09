Rajnath, Gadkari Land on a Rajasthan Highway in Aircraft, Inaugurate Project

A C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria, landed at the Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on the national highway near Jalore in Rajasthan on Thursday, 9 September.

The union ministers inaugurated the facility on NH-925A at the Gandhav Bhakasar section in Barmer. Along with the IAF chief, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, was also present at the event.