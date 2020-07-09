Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 6 BRO-Constructed Bridges in J&K
Earlier this month, the Centre had told the BRO to continue with the infrastructure project near the LAC.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 9 July, inaugurated six bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing.
“I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their cooperation. I am sure that the construction of modern roads and bridges will bring prosperity to the region. Our government is committed to promoting infrastructure on our borders and necessary resources will be provided for this,” Singh said, inaugurating the bridges.
He also congratulated the BRO personnel for their “excellent work.”
Earlier this month, the Centre had told the BRO to continue with the infrastructure project near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), amid the standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh.
"The ongoing infrastructure projects of Border Road Organisation were reviewed in a meeting today. BRO has been doing commendable work.The construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels in the border areas will be expedited. The BRO is working vigorously towards this goal," Singh said on Twitter, after a high-level meeting on the construction in border areas including Ladakh region, on 7 July.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.