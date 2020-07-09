Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 6 BRO-Constructed Bridges in J&K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 9 July, inaugurated six bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing.

“I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their cooperation. I am sure that the construction of modern roads and bridges will bring prosperity to the region. Our government is committed to promoting infrastructure on our borders and necessary resources will be provided for this,” Singh said, inaugurating the bridges.