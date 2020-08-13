From AAP to BJP, Politicians Mourn Death of Congress’ Rajiv Tyagi

Notable Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, 12 August. According to reports, Tyagi, 52, had complained of chest pain and fell unconscious, shortly after he participated in a television debate from his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

According to news agency PTI, Tyagi was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors were unsuccessful in reviving him. The Congress spokesperson, who is survived by his wife and two sons, had asked for tea after the debate, but did not respond when it was brought to him.

While Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Tyagi’s wife and condoled with her, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media to mourn the Congress spokesperson’s demise.

“Congress has lost one of its tigers today,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.