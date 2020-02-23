Rajini Asks Exemption From Appearing Before Tuticorin Firing Panel

The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired judge of Madras High Court, Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the violence in which 13 people were killed in police firing during the protest against the Sterlite copper smelting plant, on 22 May 2018.

"He has sought an exemption as it may cause inconvenience to the public (at the time of his appearance). However, he informed them (Commission) that he can make a written response to any query put forth by the commission", sources told PTI.