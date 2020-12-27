Rajinikanth to be Discharged from Hospital, Advised Bed Rest

Actor Rajinikanth is being discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuation on 25 December. According to a statement released by the hospital Rajinikanth’s “blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today.”

Rajinikanth was shooting for the Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when he was admitted to Apollo Hospital. The statement from the hospital also says, “In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: