Like Thunder to Our Heart: Rajinikanth Fans on Leaving Politics

However, this abrupt end to his political journey before it had even started has left many of his fans confused and crestfallen. While several fans accepted his decision and expressed solidarity, many others requested their ‘thalaivar’ to reconsider his decision.

“This decision by thalaivar is like a thunder on our hearts. Over the past 30 years, we have all been working for our thalaiavar, without going to any other political party. There is no doubt that his health comes first and that we will always abide by his words and decisions. But now we are not in a position of maturity to accept his decision,” P Alagarsamy, the Assistant Secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram (Madurai Urban) told TNM.

Adding that with the advancement in technology, Rajinikanth can choose to conduct meetings and campaigns through video conferencing, Alagarsamy said that it remains a question mark what they will tell the booth committee members that were mobilised in the hopes of Rajinikanth’s entry into electoral politics.