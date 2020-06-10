Facing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday, 10 June issued orders to seal all inter-state borders. The borders shall remain sealed for seven days starting Wednesday, said the order issued by ML Lathar, DG, Law and Order.He said that clear instructions have been given to set up check-posts on inter-state borders to stop the entry and exit of people.No one will be allowed to enter the state without a valid entry pass. Similarly, those opting to go out of the state shall also not be permitted to cross the state boundary without due permission, the order said.The Collector and the SP have been allotted the task of issuing passes under set conditions, in case someone is unwell or in the event of death.Catch all the live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.The order further said that check-points should be immediately installed at the airports, railway stations and bus stops to check the entry of people without valid passes.The orders should be implemented without delay, the DG said.On Wednesday, 123 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Rajasthan, taking the state's tally to 11,368. The highest number positive cases was reported from Jaipur at 40, followed by Bharatpur (34), Pali and Sikar (11 each), Jhunjhunu (9), Nagaur (5), Kota (3), Alwar (2), and Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Ganganagar and Jhalawad (1 each). Two people, who had come to the state from outside, have also tested positive.With one death getting reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll stood at 256.On Tuesday, Rajasthan had crossed the 11,000-mark after going past 10,000 cases last Friday, which raised the concerns of the state government.Quarantined Migrant Workers Paint Rajasthan School We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.